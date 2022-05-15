Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

YETI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in YETI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.