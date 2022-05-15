Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to “Buy”

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -30.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

