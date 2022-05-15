Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 237.48% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

