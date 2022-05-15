Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $10,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 437.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,893,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

