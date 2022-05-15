Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DSP. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.61.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

