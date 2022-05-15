Zacks Investment Research Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Premier by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

