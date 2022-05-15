Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

MVBF stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.