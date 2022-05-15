Zacks Investment Research Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.62 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 659.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

