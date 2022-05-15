Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

