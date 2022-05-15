Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

