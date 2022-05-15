Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Iris Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

