Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Sell

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $85,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

