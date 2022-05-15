Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,182. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.