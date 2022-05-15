Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.38). Viasat reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Viasat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 318,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

