Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). GAP posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

