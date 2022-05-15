Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report $621.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $323.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of PK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

