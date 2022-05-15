Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Motorola Solutions also reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 704.81% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,876. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.