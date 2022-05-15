Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.91 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.18. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $4.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $27.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $29.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

