Zacks: Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

MDVL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 2,159,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,098,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.33.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

