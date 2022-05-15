Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LNN traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.13. 59,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

