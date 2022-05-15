Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $95.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $370.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $393.41 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $411.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

EGBN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 80,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.