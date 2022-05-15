Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.64 Million

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $56.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $56.70 million. City reported sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $229.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.46. 68,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.