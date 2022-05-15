Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 924,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

