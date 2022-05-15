Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 320,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

