Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

