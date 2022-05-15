Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

PCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 54,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.