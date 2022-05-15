Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,264,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

