Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. 238,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,148. The company has a market cap of $403.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.