Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post $28.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $28.85 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 681,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,305. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $466.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

