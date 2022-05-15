Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $956.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to post $956.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.50 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $987.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 942,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

