Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.46 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) to post $472.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.62 million and the lowest is $459.30 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $435.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,461. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $140.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

