Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.89 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will report sales of $15.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.33 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $69.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.78 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 693,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.