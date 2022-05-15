Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.33 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $69.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.78 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 693,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

