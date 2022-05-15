Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.09%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

