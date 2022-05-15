Zacks: Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CommScope posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,648,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

