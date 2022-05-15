Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

