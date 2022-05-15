Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

NYSE AME traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

