Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post $138.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $589.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.74 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $609.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $600.01 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.