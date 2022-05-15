Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:FSP opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $462.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

