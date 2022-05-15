Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $881.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $862.50 million and the highest is $900.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 299,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,039. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

