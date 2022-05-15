Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 250,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

