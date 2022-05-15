Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 250,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.