Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.
