Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.11 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $537.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.20 million and the lowest is $528.92 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $535.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 476,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

