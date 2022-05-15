Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark after beating the same in the trailing 10 quarters. The company delivered same-store sales growth of 3%. Continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. It has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. It continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. However, the suspension of operations in Russia is likely to hurt the company. This, along with a rise in net costs and expenses and high debt levels, remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $289,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 242.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

