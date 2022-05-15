YooShi One Day Volume Hits $627,050.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, YooShi has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $53.65 million and $627,050.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YooShi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.