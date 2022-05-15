YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.42.

NYSE:YETI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. YETI has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

