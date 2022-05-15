Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $382.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00360253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00063903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070203 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,438,862 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

