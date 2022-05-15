Yanlord Land Group Limited (YLDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9469 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YLDGY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Yanlord Land Group has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $18.45.
Yanlord Land Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
