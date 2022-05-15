Yanlord Land Group Limited (YLDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9469 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLDGY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Yanlord Land Group has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Yanlord Land Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yanlord Land Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment and Hotel Operations, Property Management, and Others segments. It develops residential properties, including apartment complexes and villas; and commercial and integrated properties, such as offices, serviced apartments, and shopping malls for sale and lease.

