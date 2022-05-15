XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $5.80 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $124.08 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

