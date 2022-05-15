XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

