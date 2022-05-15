XMON (XMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $546,742.00

XMON (XMON) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. XMON has a market cap of $20.07 million and $546,742.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $13,428.19 or 0.44361557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

